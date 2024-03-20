Wellington Management Group LLP Has $56.32 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,361 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $56,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $245,541,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $551.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $545.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.54 and a 1 year high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.