Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 19,666 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Crown worth $44,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after buying an additional 2,020,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $123,506,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Crown by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,886,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.58.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

