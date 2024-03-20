Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 6,655 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.27% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $46,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Lifesci Capital raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

VTYX stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $468.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

