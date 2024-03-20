Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186,730 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.97% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $43,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 889.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 444,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,130.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 417,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 362,098 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $661.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.