Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $62.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.05% from the stock’s previous close.

BALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $64.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $168,372,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $109,022,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,909 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $62,202,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

