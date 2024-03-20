Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $93.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70. Welltower has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Welltower by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,748,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,079 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 426.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

