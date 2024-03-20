Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) has been given a C$12.00 target price by stock analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s previous close.

WDO stock opened at C$9.63 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.33 and a 52 week high of C$10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold; and silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

