WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEX. Truist Financial upped their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

Get WEX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $234.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $235.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Analysts expect that WEX will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $1,290,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,130.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,124 shares of company stock valued at $14,636,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,919,000 after acquiring an additional 67,893 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after buying an additional 179,813 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of WEX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.