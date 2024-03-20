Williams Trading Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Williams Trading in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the stock. Williams Trading’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hibbett

Hibbett Stock Up 8.1 %

HIBB stock opened at $73.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $865.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 892,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.