WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.97

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 2090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WT. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.47.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Insider Activity

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

