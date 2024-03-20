Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

