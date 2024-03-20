Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) EVP Seth Burroughs Buys 32,500 Shares of Stock

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) EVP Seth Burroughs acquired 32,500 shares of Xcel Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $21,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343,049 shares in the company, valued at $222,981.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 6.0 %

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

