Yoon Ah Oh Sells 1,685 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Yoon Ah Oh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO opened at $175.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.41. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.40 and a twelve month high of $199.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.