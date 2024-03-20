ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) CFO Timothy S. Bender Sells 31,736 Shares of Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy S. Bender sold 31,736 shares of ZeroFox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $35,544.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 852,871 shares in the company, valued at $955,215.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ZeroFox Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZFOX opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.84. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZeroFox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ZeroFox by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the third quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ZeroFox in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ZeroFox during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

