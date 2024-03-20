ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) COO Kevin T. Reardon Sells 28,908 Shares of Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) COO Kevin T. Reardon sold 28,908 shares of ZeroFox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $32,376.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 638,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZeroFox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZFOX opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $138.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZeroFox

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ZeroFox by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZeroFox Company Profile

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

