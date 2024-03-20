ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) CRO Scott O’rourke Sells 28,385 Shares of Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) CRO Scott O’rourke sold 28,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $31,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 732,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZFOX opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $138.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZeroFox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 59,352 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZeroFox in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ZeroFox by 110.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 66,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZeroFox by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 49,633 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

