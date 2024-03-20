ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) CTO Michael Morgan Price Sells 29,014 Shares of Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) CTO Michael Morgan Price sold 29,014 shares of ZeroFox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $32,495.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 638,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZeroFox Stock Performance

Shares of ZFOX opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of ZeroFox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZFOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ZeroFox by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ZeroFox in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in ZeroFox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,719,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ZeroFox in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a report on Monday, February 12th.

ZeroFox Company Profile

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

