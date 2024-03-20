ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) General Counsel Thomas P. Fitzgerald Sells 17,085 Shares

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Thomas P. Fitzgerald sold 17,085 shares of ZeroFox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $19,135.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 489,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ZeroFox Price Performance

Shares of ZFOX opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.84. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZeroFox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,719,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ZeroFox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZeroFox during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,318,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZeroFox by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

ZeroFox Company Profile

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

