ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) General Counsel Thomas P. Fitzgerald Sells 17,085 Shares

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXGet Free Report) General Counsel Thomas P. Fitzgerald sold 17,085 shares of ZeroFox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $19,135.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 489,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ZeroFox Price Performance

Shares of ZFOX opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.84. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on ZeroFox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZeroFox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,719,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ZeroFox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZeroFox during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,318,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZeroFox by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

ZeroFox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.