Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,764,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.74% of Zillow Group worth $1,050,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,201,000 after acquiring an additional 476,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 203.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,085,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 329,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,913,000 after acquiring an additional 93,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Z stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $427,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,121.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,121.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,070 shares of company stock worth $9,433,246. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

