Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.