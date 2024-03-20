Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives $32.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at $60,451,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,451,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,898.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 243,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,982 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758,186 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 145.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,210,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,869,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,006 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,110.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,311,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,426 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 3.2 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

