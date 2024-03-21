10,445 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,453 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,561,000 after purchasing an additional 166,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after buying an additional 484,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

