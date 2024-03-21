18,015 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $5,917,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,778,157 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.8 %

Fiserv stock opened at $155.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

