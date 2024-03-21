184 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 184 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $254.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.34 and its 200 day moving average is $233.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,070,380 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

