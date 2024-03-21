2,069 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $111.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.02.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

