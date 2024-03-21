250 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Bought by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $187.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.14. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $193.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

