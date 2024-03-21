3,574 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Bought by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 96,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.28. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

