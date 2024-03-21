4,422 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Acquired by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock opened at $88.12 on Thursday. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

