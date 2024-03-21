7,279 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Bought by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,374,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $4,711,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $3,666,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $90.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.81.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

