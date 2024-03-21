91,779 Shares in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Napco Security Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSSC. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,200 shares of company stock worth $1,950,144 in the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.57. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

