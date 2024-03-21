Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 128,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 119,244 shares.The stock last traded at $82.36 and had previously closed at $84.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average of $84.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,155,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

