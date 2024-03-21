Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,290,000 after acquiring an additional 80,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

