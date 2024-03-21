Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $112,100.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,469.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $101,800.00.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE ACEL opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $999.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.40. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after buying an additional 109,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 156,170 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

