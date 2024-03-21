Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Accenture were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $380.44 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $253.03 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.67.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

