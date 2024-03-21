Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.42

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $4.67. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 78,872 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $98.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

