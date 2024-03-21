Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -1.87. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $8.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.