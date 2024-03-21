Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -1.87. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $8.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
