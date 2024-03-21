Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) PT Lowered to $12.00

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 468.72% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $8.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 285,143 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

