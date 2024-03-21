Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) & Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Critical Contrast

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Solid Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $170.28 million 2.88 -$225.25 million ($1.56) -2.17 Solid Biosciences $8.09 million 33.10 -$96.01 million ($4.84) -2.74

Solid Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptive Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

94.3% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Solid Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 Solid Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 114.50%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.53%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than Solid Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -132.29% -53.65% -27.24% Solid Biosciences N/A -62.11% -48.99%

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic test which detects and monitors the remaining number of cancer cells that are present in a patient's body during and after treatment, known as Minimal Residual Disease (MRD). The company offers products and services for life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases. It also engages in developing platform technologies, including dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one vector, as well as novel capsids. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

