Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.52

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.52 and traded as low as $19.29. Adecco Group shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 11,860 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

