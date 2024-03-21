Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
In related news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
