Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) PT Lowered to $2.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADVM

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 7.9 %

Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $314.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.88. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.