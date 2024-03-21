AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 18,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 41,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

AEON Biopharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

Get AEON Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEON Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AEON Biopharma by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $19,827,000.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.