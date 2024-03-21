agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 3% Higher

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.56. 490,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,265,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in agilon health by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911,629 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in agilon health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in agilon health by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,256,000 after buying an additional 3,195,087 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

