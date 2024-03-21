Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $58.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.75.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,350,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,382,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

