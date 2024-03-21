Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $125.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $135.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.16. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

