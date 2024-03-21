Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $12.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $749.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
