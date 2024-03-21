Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 125.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

ALLO stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $749.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after buying an additional 3,121,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after buying an additional 3,086,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,337,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.