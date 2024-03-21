Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 125.73% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after buying an additional 3,121,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after buying an additional 3,086,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,337,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allogene Therapeutics
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.