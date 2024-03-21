Alphatec’s (ATEC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.58. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $157,272.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 305,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $157,272.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 305,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 637,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,069 shares of company stock worth $3,528,245 over the last ninety days. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 59.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

