Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

ALPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

ALPN opened at $40.23 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,810,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,703,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,131,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Immune Sciences

In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,132 shares of company stock worth $4,993,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.