Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALPN

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $772,764.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $772,764.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,300 in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $23,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,595,000 after buying an additional 759,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 728,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.