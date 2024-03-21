Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.
View Our Latest Research Report on ALPN
Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Alpine Immune Sciences
In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $772,764.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $772,764.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,300 in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $23,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,595,000 after buying an additional 759,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 728,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpine Immune Sciences
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.